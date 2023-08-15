Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,392 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Zoetis worth $372,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

