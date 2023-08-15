Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $58.16.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

About Principal Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.