Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance
Principal Quality ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $58.16.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
About Principal Quality ETF
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
See Also
