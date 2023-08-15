Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.12.
Insider Activity at Principal Real Estate Income Fund
In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr bought 10,000 shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Real Estate Income Fund
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.