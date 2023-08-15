Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:PGZ opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr bought 10,000 shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,838.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

