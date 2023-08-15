Principal Real Estate Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PGZ remained flat at $9.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laton Spahr purchased 15,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $148,456.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,627 shares in the company, valued at $148,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

