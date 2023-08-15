Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.2%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 3,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.
Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
