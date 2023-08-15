Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.2%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 3,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 9,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Principal Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

About Principal Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $670,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.