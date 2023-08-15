Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PRV.TO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PRV.TO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
