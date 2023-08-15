Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00013983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $74.99 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013805 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,383.46 or 0.99996764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.10196258 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,712,751.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

