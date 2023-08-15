Prometeus Trading 0% Lower This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00013969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $468,677.37 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

