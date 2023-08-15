ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.96.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. On average, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 347,185 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

