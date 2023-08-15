PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $193.20

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.20 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.47), with a volume of 207030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.40 ($2.52).

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,310.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

