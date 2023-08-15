Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 31,355,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,833,035. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,580.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.