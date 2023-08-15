Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

