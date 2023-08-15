Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,443 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. 407,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

