Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 73,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,301. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.