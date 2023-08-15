Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $270.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

