Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 4.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.97 and a 200-day moving average of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

