Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
