Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

