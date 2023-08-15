Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 386,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,769. Qifu Technology has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

