QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.84. 2,504,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

