Quantum (QUA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.71

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $240.57 and $2.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000043 USD and is up 43.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

