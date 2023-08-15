QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $345.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 580% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,211.49 or 1.00018403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139214 USD and is up 114.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $349.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.