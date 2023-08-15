Ralph W. Shrader Sells 100,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $122.04. 542,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.28. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

