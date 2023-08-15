Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of RPID traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,684. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 245,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

