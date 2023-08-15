RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Down 9.5%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 28,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 384,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RAPT shares. Barclays started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $19,800,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 204,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.