RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,063 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 30.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 48.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

