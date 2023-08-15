RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.