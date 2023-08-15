RB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Intel

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

