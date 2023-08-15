RB Capital Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.83. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

