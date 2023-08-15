RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 520,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,018. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

