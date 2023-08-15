RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4,526.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,322. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.