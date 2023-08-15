RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 145,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 191,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.48%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

