RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,904 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,106,000 after purchasing an additional 61,073 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $604,029,000,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 882,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

