RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after acquiring an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,436.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 309,093 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 140,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,743. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

