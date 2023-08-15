Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 319,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,382,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

