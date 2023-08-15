RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,576 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of RenaissanceRe worth $85,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,910,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $140,549,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,807,000 after acquiring an additional 161,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,157. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.00 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.34.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

