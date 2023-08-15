Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RPHM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,871. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
