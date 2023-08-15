Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.49 million, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. CWM LLC grew its position in Repay by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

