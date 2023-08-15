Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $825.00.

8/4/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $825.00 to $900.00.

8/3/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $885.00 to $910.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $720.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $810.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/27/2023 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $815.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $870.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/26/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $775.00 to $780.00.

6/23/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $850.00.

6/22/2023 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/22/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $825.00 to $885.00.

6/22/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $765.00 to $900.00.

6/22/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $835.00 to $870.00.

6/16/2023 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $870.00.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $766.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $780.59 and its 200 day moving average is $736.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Equinix Inc alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,242. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Equinix by 55.9% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 134,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,149,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 634,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $9,406,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.