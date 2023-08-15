Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Quebecor (QBCRF)

Quebecor (OTCMKTS: QBCRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2023 – Quebecor was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2023 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00.

8/11/2023 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

8/11/2023 – Quebecor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of QBCRF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371. Quebecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

