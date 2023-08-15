Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Director Ezra S. Field Acquires 10,000 Shares

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,956.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RSVR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.58 million, a PE ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

