ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

ResMed has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

ResMed Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1-year low of $176.14 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in ResMed by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,681,000 after acquiring an additional 157,938 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $34,538,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 13,787.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,881 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

