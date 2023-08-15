Reviewing FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) & CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A CubeSmart 37.53% 13.80% 6.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Prologis 0 0 1 0 3.00 CubeSmart 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FIBRA Prologis and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than FIBRA Prologis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FIBRA Prologis and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Prologis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CubeSmart $1.01 billion 9.31 $291.26 million $1.72 24.32

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Prologis.

Summary

CubeSmart beats FIBRA Prologis on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

