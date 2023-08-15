Reviewing Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) & CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBL International and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $462.91 million 0.08 $3.68 million N/A N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. $105.90 billion 0.56 $8.44 billion $104.46 7.45

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CBL International and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 8.08% 17.45% 7.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. beats CBL International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium. It also offers power, gas, water, and rail services; and sales, financing, lease, transportation, and logistics services, as well as invests in plants, marine resource development facilities, ships, aviation, aerospace, rail, automobiles, and mining/construction/industrial machinery. In addition, the company provides basic chemicals and inorganic raw materials, functional materials, electronic materials, specialty chemicals, housing and lifestyle materials, agri-inputs, animal/human nutrition, and health products; and logistics infrastructures services, including tank terminal operation, as well as plastic recycling and next-generation energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia and forest resources businesses. Further, it engages in the food resources and products, merchandising, retail, fashion and textiles, wellness, healthcare, pharma, hospitality, and human capital businesses. Additionally, it is involved in the ICT, finance, real estate, and logistics businesses. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

