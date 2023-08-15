Reviewing Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus 40.38% 20.86% 16.58% Lattice Semiconductor 28.34% 43.37% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $454.79 million 13.12 -$14.31 million $1.69 32.36 Lattice Semiconductor $660.36 million 18.44 $178.88 million $1.46 60.50

Analyst Recommendations

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rambus and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 3 8 0 2.73

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Rambus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rambus has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Rambus on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems. It also provides a portfolios of security IP solutions, including crypto cores, hardware roots of trust, high-speed protocol engines, and chip provisioning technologies; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial, and automotive markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

