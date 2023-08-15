Reviewing Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reborn Coffee and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 701.19%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 2.79 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.08 Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.20 $8.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.53% -124.21% -52.08% Meritage Hospitality Group 0.85% 4.76% 0.72%

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

