Reviewing SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) & Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SinglePoint and Jowell Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -37.06% N/A -48.69% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of SinglePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Jowell Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $21.79 million 0.23 -$8.85 million ($40.00) -0.03 Jowell Global $209.98 million 0.03 -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jowell Global.

About SinglePoint

(Get Free Report)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, the company provides digital and direct marketing services focused on customer lead generation in the solar energy industry. Further, it offers solar, battery backup, and electric vehicle chargers to homeowners and commercial business. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Jowell Global

(Get Free Report)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names. The company also offers an online marketplace that enables third-party sellers to sell their products to the company's consumers. Jowell Global Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.