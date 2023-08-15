Ribbon Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.24 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $80.24 million and $980,403.48 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

