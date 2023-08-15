Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

