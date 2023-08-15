Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.