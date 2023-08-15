Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 112,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 614,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after buying an additional 346,473 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 167,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

