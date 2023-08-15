Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

